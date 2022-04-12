Ocala man is arrested on DUI, property damage, cocaine possession, and smuggling contraband into a prison charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police arrested an 83-year-old man caught on video crashing into a patrol car while drunk.

Police are charging Gerald Burns with DUI, property damage, cocaine possession, and smuggling contraband into a prison.

On Saturday night, Burns side-swiped two patrol cars during a traffic stop.

He failed a field sobriety test and officers say they found cocaine on him.

At the jail, Burns blew nearly twice the legal limit on a breathalyzer.

