Ocala man is arrested on DUI, property damage, cocaine possession, and smuggling contraband into a prison charges
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police arrested an 83-year-old man caught on video crashing into a patrol car while drunk.
Police are charging Gerald Burns with DUI, property damage, cocaine possession, and smuggling contraband into a prison.
On Saturday night, Burns side-swiped two patrol cars during a traffic stop.
He failed a field sobriety test and officers say they found cocaine on him.
At the jail, Burns blew nearly twice the legal limit on a breathalyzer.
