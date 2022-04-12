Ocala man pleads guilty to possessing ammunition by a convicted felon

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Lonnie Hollingsworth of Ocala is set to spend the next three years behind bars after threatening the Marion County Sheriff and being found in possession of ammunition.

Federal prosecutors say in April of last year Hollingsworth, who was upset about a previous arrest, called 911 to threaten the sheriff.

Deputies found Hollingsworth with a bullet, which as a felon, he can’t legally possess.

