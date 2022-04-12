Old Town residents wants to see road changes after deputy death

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - A Dixie County Sheriff’s Office deputy died on a winding S-curve road in Old Town.

29-year-old K-9 Sgt. Nathaniel Singleton died early Monday morning. Connie Fisher lives right around the corner of the intersection of NE 272nd Avenue and NW 697th Street, a now deadly curve.\

“Well I know we all heard a big crash and then before we knew it 911 was ready there,” said Fisher.

Those officials did not know they were responding to the death of one of their own. Sgt Singleton was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from his vehicle into the nearby woods. Fisher worries about others navigating the road when racing is rampant.

“They come down here and it’s just, there’s racing done right as you, just right here and they just fly down this road,” said Fisher.

DCSO Officials put a post on Facebook recognizing Sgt. Singleton’s life and 12-year service on the squad. He is survived by his fiance, family and his canine partner.

“I hope God puts his hands and intervene with it. That’s what I like to say and maybe someday they might change this I don’t know,” said Fisher.

