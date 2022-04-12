Organizations are hosting Earth Day events in Alachua County
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County, the City of Gainesville, the University of Florida, and Santa Fe College are planning numerous earth day events during the month of April. The theme of this year’s festivities is “Invest in Our Planet.”
- Earth Week Panel - Our Community, Our Planet: April 12, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rion Ballroom, Reitz Union.
- Museum in the Park with the Florida Museum of Natural History: April 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Prairie Creek Lodge, 7204 S.E. CR 234, Gainesville.
- Party for the Planet – Spring into Action: April 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo, 3000 N.W. 83rd Street, Gainesville.
- Spring Plant Sale: April 22 through April 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Florida Museum of Natural History, 3215 Hull Road, Gainesville.
- SeventhAnnual Tree Fest: April 23, noon to 11 p.m. at the Swamp Head Brewery, 3650 S.W. 42nd Avenue.
- Cuscowilla Earth Day Celebration: April 23, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Camp Cuscowilla, 210 S.E. 134th Avenue, Micanopy.
- Fourth Annual Eco Fest Earth Day: April 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 17306 N.W. 112th Blvd, Alachua.
- Exploring Nature with Mobile Photography: April 24, at the Florida Museum of Natural History, 3215 Hull Road, Gainesville.
- iNaturalist City Nature Challenge: from April 29, to May 2.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.