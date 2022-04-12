Tornado victims given deadline to apply for SBA loans

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A tornado tore through North Central Florida back in March, causing millions of dollars in damage.

And people now only have a few days left to apply for disaster relief funding.

The US Small Business Administration announced that the SBA center at the Ocala Public Library closes on Thursday due to fewer people applying.

Those in counties neighboring Marion, like Alachua, Levy, and Putnam are also eligible to apply for loans.

