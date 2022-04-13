Advertisement

Alachua County spokesperson and CareerSource NCFL respond to repayment approval for mismanaged funds

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners approved a repayment plan to the state for mismanaged funds from CareerSource North Central Florida.

The commission is moving forward with repaying the DEO $872,000.

“We’re confident that the mechanisms are in place now to make sure that these kinds of issues never come up in the future,” said Mark Sexton, a spokesperson for Alachua County.

This all started in 2019 when the state found CareerSource NCFL, which serves Alachua and Bradford counties, wasn’t properly accounting for its spending.

RELATED STORY: CareerSource NCFL faces state sanctions for lack of transparency and cooperation

At the time, a company called Public Consulting Group oversaw the organization.

“The issues with the previous operator and the state were separate issues they had nothing to do with the effectiveness of CareerSource,” said Sexton.

Alachua and Bradford County officials are working together to determine how much each county will pay.

“That split was worked out to be 87% for Alachua County and 13% for Braford County.”

Sexton said the money for the repayment will come from the county’s reserve account.

In a statement from CareerSource they said “The reorganization has allowed us to focus on providing necessary services to those in our community that need it most.”

Now that Alachua County commissioners have taken action on the repayment plan, Bradford County commissioners will have to discuss how much they will pay.

