Bo Diddley Explosion: One-of-a-kind event to celebrate music and legacy of blues legend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Heartstrings and guitar strings will be pulled this weekend as part of an event honoring blues legend Bo Diddley.

The Bo Diddley Explosion is the first event of it’s kind put on by the Bo Diddley foundation.It will take place on Saturday at the at the Alachua Woman’s Club.

Grandson of Bo Diddley, Garry Mitchell, said the celebration will bring plenty of performances, food and love.

“Bo Diddley is rocking and rolling just like he did just like he is always going to do and 14 years later is a perfect opportunity to explode and expose the new generations to who Bo Diddley is and rock n roll when it came on the scene.”

All proceeds from the event support the mission of the Bo Diddley Foundation. Efforts include charitable scholarships and promoting music education.

