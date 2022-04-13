Buchholz High School math team wins 15th state championship

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Buchholz High School math team is celebrating their fifteenth state championship win.

The BHS ‘mathletes’ beat their rival, American Heritage Broward, at the state competition in Orlando last weekend.

Now, they are set on earning their fourteenth national title. In a statement, BHS math teacher and coach Will Frazer says they had a rough start because team members were a little nervous.

Gainesville High School’s math team took tenth place, while Eastside High School took the number 14 spot.

The BHS team heads to Alexandria, Virginia, in July for the national competition.

