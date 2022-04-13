Ed Potts wins the race for district two seat in Alachua

Alachua, Fla. (WCJB) - The votes are tallied in the City of Alachua election held on Tuesday. There was no incumbent to defend the Alachua Board of City Commissioners district two seat.

Ed Potts beat out Gregory Pelham for the seat. Potts received 53 percent of the vote.

Potts received a total of 715 votes.

Pelham received a total of 625 votes.

1,340 votes were cast in the race. Potts will be sworn into office during the regular City Commission meeting on April 25 at 6 p.m.

Potts said he and his campaign team has worked tirelessly and this win feels very rewarding.

“Well it’s an exhausting day. I mean we probably knocked on 1000 doors in the last four days. I’m just overwhelmed and excited to get to work for the citizens of Alachua. Volunteers were incredible and it was just a great experience” said Potts.

Pots has spent time in Alachua as president of the Lions Club and in a leadership position with the Chamber of Commerce.

He said he will focus on economic development and helping give employees of the growing businesses an opportunity to become residents of Alachua.

Seat 2 was previously held by Robert Wilford who retired vacating the seat.

