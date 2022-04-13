Columbia County Report: Law enforcement cracks down on traffic violations and one organization hosts two upcoming events

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police officers recently resumed a program they had to suspend due to the pandemic.

The strategic traffic enforcement program, also known as “STEP”, aims to crack down on speeding, DUIs, and aggressive driving as well as seat belt and car seat enforcement.

Officers working the “STEP” program do so on their off days and are paid overtime. It’s all funded by a grant from f-dot.

Officials say citizens who are worried officers are just trying to write more tickets have it all wrong.

In fact, Lake City police officers don’t have a quota.

Officers will be focusing on drivers on highways 90 and I-75, as well as 441 and 41.

More than 100 businesswomen gathered for the “Women Leadership Panel Breakfast” Wednesday morning, hosted by the Lake City Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.

The event is part of a three-part series called “Celebration of Women.”

Today’s breakfast was moderated by Jill Adams, CEO of HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.

Also happening in Columbia County, organizers with United Way of Suwannee Valley are raising money with two current fundraisers.

The deadline to register for the agency’s annual celebration is tomorrow.

The networking event will take place at the Florida gateway fairgrounds on May 5th.

The cost is fifty dollars per person or two hundred and fifty dollars for a table of six.

Registration is also underway for the virtual fishing tournament.

It runs through May 1st.

For the cost of thirty-five dollars, participants can log their catches through an online portal to compete for prizes.

You can register for PHINS Fishing Classic and the United Way of Suwannee Valley’s Annual Celebration by visiting their website.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.