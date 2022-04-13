Exhibit at the Florida Museum of Natural History featured jumping spiders
Published: Apr. 13, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Jumping spiders have spun their way to the Florida Museum of Natural History for a ‘Museum in the Park’ exhibit.
Children and adults took part in an adventure to learn about the fascinating world of jumping spiders.
