Exhibit at the Florida Museum of Natural History featured jumping spiders

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Jumping spiders have spun their way to the Florida Museum of Natural History for a ‘Museum in the Park’ exhibit.

Children and adults took part in an adventure to learn about the fascinating world of jumping spiders.

