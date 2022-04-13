Advertisement

The Florida Museum is holding the Museum in the Parks Jumping Spiders event

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Earth Day celebration events continue!

The Florida Museum is hosting the Museum in the Parks Jumping Spiders event.

You can learn more about them through exploring collections, hiking, and participating in socially distanced activities.

Participants will get a personalized tour of the area along with an up-close look at museum specimens.

This event goes from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Prairie Creek Preserve Lodge.

