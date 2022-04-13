Advertisement

Gainesville city leaders reflect on early outcomes of “Community First Initiative”

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a way to move city hall to your doorstep.

“Community first. That means we’re gonna be facilitative, innovative, responsive,” said Chief Joe Dixon, Gainesville Fire Rescue.

Dixon and Gainesville City Manager Cynthia Curry are working together on this project, and they’re starting with the Porters community.

Dixon said “they had concerns, of course, that any community would have, safety, speed and traffic concerns, noise concerns and we’ve been able to address many of those,” and they’re doing so with the help of the MyGNV app.

To report a problem, click more, service requests, then create a request.

Through the app, one resident reported that many cars would park at the corner of 4th Ave. and 5th Ave., creating traffic problems. So, city leaders put up a sign to try to address the problem.

One resident said he’d like city leaders to take the homelessness problem more seriously.

“It just seems like ever sine I was a kid there are large amounts of people just out on the street. It doesn’t seem like they’re getting the help they need and I don’t think I’ve really noticed any changes with that over the course of my lifetime,” said Graham Bernstein, lifelong Gainesville resident.

Fire Chief Dixon said because every community faces its own problems, they plan to bring this initiative all throughout Gainesville.

“I’m very grateful to have been chosen and been selected and been the first to kind of set the bar high hopefully,” he said.

For more neighborhoods, that visit to their doorstep will be coming soon.

