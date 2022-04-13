Advertisement

Gainesville woman arrested after attacking a teenage girl

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars for attacking a teenage girl.  

Police are charging 28-year-old Paige Dreyfuss with child abuse and false imprisonment.

They say Dreyfuss walked up to a group of teenagers and asked one of the girls a question.

One of the girls told Dreyfuss she must be confusing them for someone else.

That’s when Dreyfuss attacked her and hit her several times.

When the girl tried getting away, Dreyfuss grabbed her by the hair.

