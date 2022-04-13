Advertisement

Gator baseball team blanked by FSU in Tallahassee, 5-0

The Gators had scored 16 runs combined in their previous two games
Florida pitcher Tyler Nesbitt (10) during an NCAA baseball game against Florida A&M on...
Florida pitcher Tyler Nesbitt (10) during an NCAA baseball game against Florida A&M on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator baseball team allowed five first inning runs and got shut out for the first time all season, falling 5-0 to rival Florida State on Tuesday in game two of the Sunshine Showdown at Dick Howser Stadium. The season series is now tied, 1-1, with the finale to come May 17 in Gainesville.

Florida starter Nick Pogue couldn’t get out of the first inning and retired only one batter. The righthander left after a third of an inning, trailing 3-0 following back to back home runs by Alex Toral and Brock Mathis. FSU scored all the runs it would need in the first and led, 5-0.

Four Seminole pitchers held the Gators to a season-low two hits. The closest Florida (21-12 overall) came to scoring was in the fourth, when the bases were loaded with two outs, but Conner Whittaker got Mac Guscette to fly out to end the threat. The Gators had scored 16 runs combined in their previous two games, victories over then-No. 2 Arkansas.

FSU (19-13 overall) won for just the third time in ten games and prevailed over UF for just the fourth time in the last 22 meetings head to head.

Florida stays on the road to face SEC East foe Vanderbilt Friday through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

Leonard George and Willie Jackson Sr. pose for a picture with friends at their inaugural golf...
Former Gators turn out for inaugural Leonard George & Willie Jackson Sr. Endowment Golf Tournament
Former Florida head coach Steve Spurrier addresses fans to honor championship teams during the...
First winners of college football’s new Spurrier award being honored at Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille
Former Florida head coach Steve Spurrier addresses fans to honor championship teams during the...
Beamer, Heupel named co-winners of inaugural Steve Spurrier First-Year Coach Award
Florida football coach Billy Napier speaks to the crowd during halftime of an NCAA college...
Napier, Gators land coveted recruit Trevor Etienne