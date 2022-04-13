Gator baseball team blanked by FSU in Tallahassee, 5-0

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator baseball team allowed five first inning runs and got shut out for the first time all season, falling 5-0 to rival Florida State on Tuesday in game two of the Sunshine Showdown at Dick Howser Stadium. The season series is now tied, 1-1, with the finale to come May 17 in Gainesville.

Florida starter Nick Pogue couldn’t get out of the first inning and retired only one batter. The righthander left after a third of an inning, trailing 3-0 following back to back home runs by Alex Toral and Brock Mathis. FSU scored all the runs it would need in the first and led, 5-0.

Four Seminole pitchers held the Gators to a season-low two hits. The closest Florida (21-12 overall) came to scoring was in the fourth, when the bases were loaded with two outs, but Conner Whittaker got Mac Guscette to fly out to end the threat. The Gators had scored 16 runs combined in their previous two games, victories over then-No. 2 Arkansas.

FSU (19-13 overall) won for just the third time in ten games and prevailed over UF for just the fourth time in the last 22 meetings head to head.

Florida stays on the road to face SEC East foe Vanderbilt Friday through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.