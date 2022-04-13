Advertisement

Gator football team preps for Orange & Blue Game

Thursday’s spring scrimmage will be UF’s first involving fans since 2019
Team looking to fine tune in final days of spring
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -You can’t blame any members of the Gator football team for tossing and turning the next few nights. The words “Game Day” will finally be spoken on Thursday when Florida plays its Orange & Blue intra-squad scrimmage. Kickoff is set for 7:30 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

However, before players can experience the thrill of running out of that tunnel, the Gators held one more grueling practice to cap off a month of hard work and getting a feel for the new coaching staff. Head coach Billy Napier expressed some discontent over penalties in their most recent scrimmage, which means discipline will be a point of emphasis in the days leading up to the Orange & Blue game. Each position group will want to put on a good impression.

“I fee as a unit, we have a pretty solid grip,” said offensive lineman Ethan White. “There’s always those small adjustments, like if the defense comes out in a look we’re not expecting. Those things come through reps, so as we get more reps through fall camp preparing for the season we’ll probably get it all down.”

Thursday’s Orange & Blue game will be UF’s first spring scrimmage involving fans since 2019. The entirety of spring practice was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and last year’s scrimmage was closed.

