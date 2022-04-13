Advertisement

The Gilchrist County Chamber of Commerce had its annual banquet and celebrated 50 years

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:05 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gilchrist County Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 50 years at their annual banquet.

The chamber has benefited area businesses since the 70′s, so this year’s theme is “Still Grooving after 50 years.”

Multiple awards were given out to honor the heritage in the community.

The citizen of the year is Warren Emenecker.

The business of the year is On Point Health Services, and the non-profit of the year is Central Florida Electric Cooperative.

Treasurer Karen Jones looks back at the first award that they chronologized.

“The first award that we can chronologize is that it was given to Mr. Clifton in 1971. And so it is 50 years of service throughout our community of all these businesses and all these people serving each other is a great honor to represent them and help them honor the ones that truly mean what Gilchrist is all about, Jones says.”

The winner of the J-Min Ayers lifetime achievement award went to John and Cindy Jo Ayers.

Their daughter presented them with the award.

The couple ran the Gilchrist County Journal for decades before closing in March.

