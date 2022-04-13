Invasion of the tussock moth: What are they and how long are they staying?

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - They may be cute, but experts say they certainly shouldn’t be cuddled. You may find theses little, fuzzy creatures in your backyard on trees, nestled into the siding of your home or even on your car tires.

What are they you ask? They’re a moth species native to Florida, called tussock moths. The most common form of the bugs we see in north central Florida is the ‘fir tussock moth’. They of course start as caterpillars, which is the phase of their life which is the most annoying to most people.

“They are very fuzzy, they are cute,” Gainesville resident Sherri Curtis said. “When I was young I used to catch them.”

The most common form of the bugs we see in north central Florida is the ‘fir tussock moth’. (wcjb)

Cynthia Nazario-Leary, an Environmental Horticulture agent with UF IFAS said, there are actually three kinds of these moths that live in the region.

“You have the gray form, the light form of the most common fir tussock moth and this is the white tussock moth, and this this last one right here is the definite tussock moth and this is the rarer one,” she said.

We often come into contact with them when they fall out of oak trees after they hatch, and that’s usually the extent of our interaction.

“All I know is they’re a little bit sticky,” Karina Zaldivar said sharing a story about her experience with the caterpillars. “Poor guy, I ended up driving away and he was just stuck on there and unfortunately as I picked up speed, he just kind of peeled off and flew away into the wind.”

The prickly pests like to hatch in and feed on oak trees. They spawn from their silk cocoons in late February.

“It’s called ballooning and hey basically produce a strand of fine hair that they’re able to catch and that sends them out away from their nest,” said Nazario-Leary.

And if you come into physical contact with the insects, Nazario-Leary said to be careful.

“They don’t necessarily have stinging needles, they have hairs. They have these very fine hairs and there has been some studies that have detected a little bit of venom at the base of the hairs, but really what it is is the hairs are an irritant and so many of us will have an allergic reaction to those hairs.”

Itching can last for a day or two. Nazario-Leary said it’s best to contact your doctor if you have any questions.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.