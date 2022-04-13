The Lake City Chamber of Commerce is having a women’s leadership panel breakfast

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City’s Chamber of Commerce is hosting a women’s leadership panel breakfast.

Edward Jones is presenting this event made to celebrate strong female business leaders in the community.

After the breakfast, a panel of local female business owners will share their experiences and advice.

This event will be held at the Blanche on 212 North Marion Avenue in Lake City from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

