The Lake City Chamber of Commerce is having a women’s leadership panel breakfast

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City’s Chamber of Commerce is hosting a women’s leadership panel breakfast.

Edward Jones is presenting this event made to celebrate strong female business leaders in the community.

After the breakfast, a panel of local female business owners will share their experiences and advice.

This event will be held at the Blanche on 212 North Marion Avenue in Lake City from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

