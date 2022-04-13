Marion County elementary school teacher accused of bringing drugs to school

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - 37-year-old Hiromi Adams, a teacher at Hammett Bowen Elementary School, went to the school clinic for a wellness check after school administrators told the School Resource Officer about her concerning behavior, according to officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Before leaving the school, the 1st-grade teacher went to a classroom bathroom, which both students and staff use. The resource officer, along with administrators, searched the bathroom because there were concerns that Adams was attempting to hide something.

The officer found a pill bottle with her name. Inside there was a red straw, half of a green pill, and a small plastic baggie of green powder. The powder field-tested positive for “Molly,” also known as “Ecstasy.”

Marion County Public Schools has placed her on administrative leave, and she is not allowed on school grounds while on leave. The internal investigation with the school district is ongoing.

Adams posted her $4,000 bond early Wednesday morning.

