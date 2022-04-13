Marion County fentanyl traffickers arrested for the second time

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County couple is facing new charges after they were arrested for fentanyl trafficking for the second time.

The couple was first arrested in July 2021, and they were out on bond.

The Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team arrested 39-year-old Alejandro Mendez and 33-year-old Calah Sabilona on armed trafficking of fentanyl charges, along with conspiracy to create fentanyl.

On April 7, the task force, along with Ocala police, raided their home. They found two pounds of fentanyl, $8,900 in cash, and three guns.

Mendez is being held on no bond. Sabilona has since bonded out.

