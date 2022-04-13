The Marion County Health Department is holding its annual planting of its pinwheel garden
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Health Department is honoring National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The department is holding its annual planting of its pinwheel garden.
Blue pinwheels have been a symbol to raise awareness and prevent child abuse since 2008.
They will be marking this occasion at their main department of health office from 9:30 to 10 a.m.
