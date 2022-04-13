The Marion County Health Department is holding its annual planting of its pinwheel garden

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Health Department is honoring National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The department is holding its annual planting of its pinwheel garden.

Blue pinwheels have been a symbol to raise awareness and prevent child abuse since 2008.

They will be marking this occasion at their main department of health office from 9:30 to 10 a.m.

