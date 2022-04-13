Advertisement

Newberry announces a new app to address residents’ concerns

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry City Hall is launching a new platform for residents to report quality-of-life issues.

It’s called Newberry FL Connect.

Residents can bring concerns to the city like potholes, water main leaks, noise complaints, or other issues.

The app is available on iPhone and Android.

TRENDING STORY: Newberry election results

