Newberry announces a new app to address residents’ concerns

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry City Hall is launching a new platform for residents to report quality-of-life issues.

It’s called Newberry FL Connect.

Residents can bring concerns to the city like potholes, water main leaks, noise complaints, or other issues.

The app is available on iPhone and Android.

TRENDING STORY: Newberry election results

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.