Newberry election results

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - City leaders in Newberry have announced the results of the city election Tuesday. Newberry Board of City Commissioners group three seat was on the ballot.

Incumbent Monty Farnsworth defeated challengers Walt Boyer, Mark Allen. Farnsworth received 43 percent of the vote. Allen received 42 percent of the vote. Boyer received 15 percent of the vote.

604 votes were cast in the election. Because the difference in votes between Farnsworth and Allen was only three votes, a hand recount was initiated.

There will be no runoff in this race because only a plurality is necessary to win.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.