Advertisement

Newberry election results

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - City leaders in Newberry have announced the results of the city election Tuesday. Newberry Board of City Commissioners group three seat was on the ballot.

Incumbent Monty Farnsworth defeated challengers Walt Boyer, Mark Allen. Farnsworth received 43 percent of the vote. Allen received 42 percent of the vote. Boyer received 15 percent of the vote.

604 votes were cast in the election. Because the difference in votes between Farnsworth and Allen was only three votes, a hand recount was initiated.

There will be no runoff in this race because only a plurality is necessary to win.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

Horse Capital TV highlights the Hunter Jumper competition
Horse Capital TV highlights the Hunter Jumper competition
The Lake City Chamber of Commerce is having a women’s leadership panel breakfast
The Lake City Chamber of Commerce is having a women’s leadership panel breakfast
PLEIN AIR PAINTOUT
Rum Island Springs County Park is hosting the 1st paintout for the 5th annual Santa Fe Springs Plein Air Paintout
The Marion County Health Department is holding its annual planting of its pinwheel garden
The Marion County Health Department is holding its annual planting of its pinwheel garden
The Gilchrist County Chamber of Commerce had its annual banquet and celebrated 50 years
The Gilchrist County Chamber of Commerce had its annual banquet and celebrated 50 years