Oak Hall boys advance in district lacrosse tourney, 19-5

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After ending the regular season with three consecutive losses, the Oak Hall boys lacrosse team set aside any concerns about their postseason readiness on Tuesday. The top-seeded Eagles routed visiting Lincoln, 19-5 to secure a berth in Thursday’s Class 1A-District 2 title game.

Oak Hall came out of the gates firing, and led, 13-4 at halftime. The Eagles have now outscored opponents 221 to 114 this season and reach 11-5 overall. Lincoln drops to 4-14.

Oak Hall will host both the boys and girls district championships. The girls are first up against Santa Fe on Wednesday. The boys follow on Thursday, against the winner of Wednesday’s Trinity Catholic-Maclay semifinal.

