Paiges Kitchen: Grilled Apple Salad

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - When is a salad more than just a salad?

The answer can be found in this recipe because we are grilling apples and adding candied pecans and cheese.

Toss in some freshly made brown sugar vinaigrette and you have a winning recipe.

1 cup candied pecan halves

Vegetable cooking spray

4 Gala apples (about 1 1/2 lb.)

1 (6-oz.) package baby spinach, washed

1 (5-oz.) package spring greens mix, washed

Coat cold cooking grate of grill with cooking spray, and place on grill. Preheat grill to 350° to 400° (medium-high) heat. Cut apples crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick rings, cutting from one side through the other. You can also use a small cookie cutter in the middle if you want to add a design to the apples.





Grill apple rings, covered with grill lid, 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until crisp-tender. Arrange spinach and spring greens mix on a serving platter; top with apples, cheese, and candied pecans. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with Brown Sugar-Cider Vinaigrette.

Brown Sugar Vinaigrette

⅔ cup canola oil



⅓ cup apple cider vinegar



2 green onions, minced



3 tablespoons light brown sugar



3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil



1 tablespoon Dijon mustard



½ teaspoon dried crushed red pepper



¼ teaspoon salt



Whisk together all ingredients until blended.



