Paiges Kitchen: Grilled Apple Salad

Grilled Apple Salad
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - When is a salad more than just a salad?
The answer can be found in this recipe because we are grilling apples and adding candied pecans and cheese.
Toss in some freshly made brown sugar vinaigrette and you have a winning recipe.
- 1 cup candied pecan halves
- Vegetable cooking spray
- 4 Gala apples (about 1 1/2 lb.)
- 1 (6-oz.) package baby spinach, washed
- 1 (5-oz.) package spring greens mix, washed
- 3 ounces extra-sharp white Cheddar cheese, grated.
- Coat cold cooking grate of grill with cooking spray, and place on grill. Preheat grill to 350° to 400° (medium-high) heat. Cut apples crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick rings, cutting from one side through the other. You can also use a small cookie cutter in the middle if you want to add a design to the apples.
Grill apple rings, covered with grill lid, 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until crisp-tender. Arrange spinach and spring greens mix on a serving platter; top with apples, cheese, and candied pecans. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with Brown Sugar-Cider Vinaigrette.
Brown Sugar Vinaigrette
- ⅔ cup canola oil
- ⅓ cup apple cider vinegar
- 2 green onions, minced
- 3 tablespoons light brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- ½ teaspoon dried crushed red pepper
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- Whisk together all ingredients until blended.
