Paiges Kitchen: Grilled Apple Salad

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - When is a salad more than just a salad?

The answer can be found in this recipe because we are grilling apples and adding candied pecans and cheese.

Toss in some freshly made brown sugar vinaigrette and you have a winning recipe.

  • 1 cup candied pecan halves
  • Vegetable cooking spray
  • 4 Gala apples (about 1 1/2 lb.)
  • 1 (6-oz.) package baby spinach, washed
  • 1 (5-oz.) package spring greens mix,  washed
  • 3 ounces extra-sharp white Cheddar cheese, grated.
    • cup pecan halves
    • Vegetable cooking spray
    • 4 Gala apples (about 1 1/2 lb.)
    • 1 (6-oz.) package baby spinach, thoroughly washed
    • 1 (5-oz.) package spring greens mix, thoroughly washed
    • 3 ounces extra-sharp white Cheddar cheese, shaved
    • Salt and pepper to taste
    • Coat cold cooking grate of grill with cooking spray, and place on grill. Preheat grill to 350° to 400° (medium-high) heat. Cut apples crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick rings, cutting from one side through the other.  You can also use a small cookie cutter in the middle if you want to add a design to the apples.

Grill apple rings, covered with grill lid, 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until crisp-tender. Arrange spinach and spring greens mix on a serving platter; top with apples, cheese, and candied pecans. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with Brown Sugar-Cider Vinaigrette.
Brown Sugar Vinaigrette

  • ⅔ cup canola oil
  • ⅓ cup apple cider vinegar
  • 2 green onions, minced
  • 3 tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • ½ teaspoon dried crushed red pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • Whisk together all ingredients until blended.

