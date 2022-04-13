Advertisement

P.K. Yonge baseball team posts run-rule win over Interlachen, 11-1

PK Yonge scores six fourth inning runs in rout
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The P.K. Yonge baseball team scored a measure of revenge on Interlachen on Tuesday, scoring six runs in the fourth inning of an 11-1 win in five innings. The Blue Wave (7-4) had previously lost to the Rams (7-9 ), 3-2 on March 8.

In the rematch, the six-run outburst in the fourth was punctuated by two-run singles from Aidan Mansfield and Lane Sparkman. Patton Pinkins pitched all five innings to collect the win and ended the game with a strikeout.

P.K. Yonge next travels to West Port on Thursday. Interlachen gets back to work Thursday at Vanguard.

