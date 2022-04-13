Advertisement

The Rock basketball players Bost, Hurley sign to colleges

Bost commits to DIII Lawrence, Hurley will play for Vermont
Tanner Bost, TJ Hurley sign
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Tanner Bost and TJ Hurley enjoyed very different experiences while playing basketball at The Rock School in Gainesville. Both players will still end up achieving the same goal.

Bost and Hurley signed their letters of intent at a joint ceremony on Wednesday at The Rock School. Bost, who has been with The Rock since seventh grade, committed to Lawrence, a Division III program in Wisconsin. She’ll graduate with over 1,300 career points.

Hurley, who relocated to Gainesville from Canada to play his senior season, committed to Vermont of the America East Conference. Hurley got the Catamounts attention by shooting 42% from the three-point arc for the Lions and is thankful for the one year he spent honing his game in Florida.

“It felt like a great prep year for college,” said Hurley. “Being away from home, becoming more independent by myself. And, It was another level of basketball here.”

Both players received the honor of having a banner displayed noting their name and college destination, as is tradition at The Rock.

“It was always my dream to have my name up there because I’ve played here for six years,” said Bost. “So honestly seeing my name up there makes me feel really really happy and accomplished.”

