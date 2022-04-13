Advertisement

Rum Island Springs County Park is hosting the 1st paintout for the 5th annual Santa Fe Springs Plein Air Paintout

PLEIN AIR PAINTOUT
PLEIN AIR PAINTOUT
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th annual Santa Fe Springs Plein Air Paintout starts.

This event focuses on the art of painting entire pictures outdoors.

There are numerous artists participating in the event.

Paintout will go through Friday, with an exhibit open from Saturday through May 21st.

The first paintout will start at 9 a.m. at the Rum Island Springs County Park.

