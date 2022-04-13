Rum Island Springs County Park is hosting the 1st paintout for the 5th annual Santa Fe Springs Plein Air Paintout

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th annual Santa Fe Springs Plein Air Paintout starts.

This event focuses on the art of painting entire pictures outdoors.

There are numerous artists participating in the event.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County fentanyl traffickers arrested for the second time

Paintout will go through Friday, with an exhibit open from Saturday through May 21st.

The first paintout will start at 9 a.m. at the Rum Island Springs County Park.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.