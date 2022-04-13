TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Emi Arnold (P.K. Yonge)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hitting winners in tennis requires accuracy, precision, and a little creativity. For P.K. Yonge girls tennis player Emi Arnold, the sport provides her the opportunity to master all three elements.

“Tennis just never gets boring,” said TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week, Emi Arnold. “There’s so much variety in how you can play. There’s so much different shots, so many different ways you can handle the ball.”

The Blue Wave senior’s the number two ranked player on the team. She’s played for P.K. Yonge since she transferred from West Port High School as a junior.

While some athletes might shrink away from the opposition or the moment of competition, Arnold relishes the chance to challenge herself against an equally skilled foe.

“I feel like that’s when you grow as a player. That’s when the matches get pretty intense. The whole experience is really rewarding.”

Arnold is 5-1 this season against her district opponents. She believes a key part of her growth and success comes down to the wisdom her coach has provided this spring.

“He gave everyone like a little gold fish because gold fish have really bad memories, and so he’s like ‘have gold fish memory.’ Just shake it off and not think about it.”

Academically, Arnold holds a 3.7 g.p.a. and her favorite subjects are science and art. She didn’t get into art until her final year in high school, but admits drawing and painting have really become a favorite pastime.

“Being a senior I just decided to pick it as an elective and I really liked it a lot more than I thought.” “It’s been really fun to experiment with that too.”

Her versatility on and off the court are impressive to most, but to her coach, it’s just something he’s come to expect.

“Typically she’s very reserved and focused and really works hard. I know in the classroom is a great student and on the tennis court is a really great model for her teammates, especially as a senior this year.”

Arnold hopes to attend Eckerd College and study Marine Sciences.

