The Villages man charged with voter fraud in 2020 presidential election agrees to plea deal

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from The Villages who cast multiple ballots during the 2020 election has agreed to a plea deal.

Per court documents, 64-year-old Charles Barnes has agreed to serve 50 hours of community service, take a civics course, and pay all court fees for casting two ballots during the election.

Barnes will not face criminal charges unless he violates the plea agreement. He is one of four people from the villages arrested for voter fraud during the same election.

