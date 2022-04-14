100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews extinguished a fire at a 100-year-old home Wednesday night.

Crews say they were called out to a home on fire on Northwest 1st Street just after 10 p.m. Just under two dozen firefighters responded to the scene.

The fire spread to the roof of the building. It took crews about 30 minutes to put out the blaze.

No one was inside the home, however, a dog was found inside. Crews say the dog was successfully resescitated.

Update on the fire at 320 NW 1st st. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews rescued a dog from the fire. Posted by Gainesville Fire Rescue on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

