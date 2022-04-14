Advertisement

100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville

GFR crews extinguish house fire
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews extinguished a fire at a 100-year-old home Wednesday night.

Crews say they were called out to a home on fire on Northwest 1st Street just after 10 p.m. Just under two dozen firefighters responded to the scene.

The fire spread to the roof of the building. It took crews about 30 minutes to put out the blaze.

No one was inside the home, however, a dog was found inside. Crews say the dog was successfully resescitated.

Update on the fire at 320 NW 1st st. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews rescued a dog from the fire.

Posted by Gainesville Fire Rescue on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

A Lake City man was arrested on racketeering, conspiracy, and directing criminal gang activity...
A Lake City man was arrested on racketeering, conspiracy, and directing criminal gang activity charges
Governor Ron DeSantis is a proposed congressional district map for next week’s special...
Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed a congressional district map for next week’s special legislative session
A Lake City man was arrested on racketeering, conspiracy, and directing criminal gang activity...
A Lake City man was arrested on racketeering, conspiracy, and directing criminal gang activity charges
Governor Ron DeSantis is a proposed congressional district map for next week’s special...
Governor Ron DeSantis is a proposed congressional district map for next week’s special legislative session
These devices are designed to help save anyone suffering heart problems.
Alachua County Fire Rescue Crews introduced new equipment at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium