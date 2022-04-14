Accreditation organization investigates University of Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An accreditor commission decided to reevaluate the University of Florida’s credentials following the controversy surrounding the now-defunct conflict of interest policy.

Officials with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission of colleges were on campus this week conducting their investigation.

Officials say that regardless of their decision, it will not impact UF’s funding.

The commission will make a decision on the matter on June 16th.

Tv20 reached out to UF officials, but they say they have no comment.

