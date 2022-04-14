Alachua County Fire Rescue Crews introduced new equipment at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - These devices are designed to help save anyone suffering heart problems.

“It is jammed packed” said Brock Sullivan, who has spent his game days in the Swamp for the past three years as a gator band member.

He has seen how the crowds could cause safety issues.

“Literally you can’t move while you’re standing there. So I think having devices that would allow you to move more freely. It is definitely important” said Sullivan.

This is a similar mindset Alachua County Fire Rescue crews had when they invested sixty-thousand dollars into new emergency response equipment.

“You’re putting 90,000 people together in a very dense environment and location” said fire chief, Harold Theus.

The new equipment includes two battery operated chest compression devices that provide steadier and longer compressions, compared to a human hand performing CPR.

“The more you can press on the chest for a longer period of time without interruption, the better survivability rate there is for the patient” said Theus.

This device, when combined with two new automated stair chairs, will allow rescue crews to easily move anyone suffering from cardiac arrest, up and down the stadium stairs.

The large portion of the sixty-thousand dollars was donated by the UF athletic associations’ sale of commemorative football helmets following firefighters’ 9/11 memorial stair climb.

“It is a perfect relationship between public safety, Alachua County Fire Rescue, The University of Florida and the sports program. We are very thankful for it” said Theus.

The rest was donated by UF’s Collegiate Veterans Society.

“Having those measures is definitely important” said Sullivan.

The new equipment will be at the stadium for the the Orange and Blue game, as well as every game after that on the east and west ends.

