ASO arrests second man in connection to 2020 murder in Downtown Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office made a new arrest in connection to a murder that occurred in Downtown Gainesville in 2020.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested 25-year-old Dovico Miles for accessory to murder charges. They claim he attempted to cover up the crime.
Miles’ bond is set at $500,000. The state attorney’s office says he helped Demetreus Hardy avoid prosecution for killing Kayla Jackson on March 7, 2020, in Downtown Gainesville.
Hardy has a change of plea hearing scheduled for next Wednesday
