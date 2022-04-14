ASO arrests second man in connection to 2020 murder in Downtown Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office made a new arrest in connection to a murder that occurred in Downtown Gainesville in 2020.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 25-year-old Dovico Miles for accessory to murder charges. They claim he attempted to cover up the crime.

Miles’ bond is set at $500,000. The state attorney’s office says he helped Demetreus Hardy avoid prosecution for killing Kayla Jackson on March 7, 2020, in Downtown Gainesville.

Hardy has a change of plea hearing scheduled for next Wednesday

