Columbia County Senior Services is having an Easter pancake breakfast and Easter basket raffle.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Senior Services is hosting an Easter pancake breakfast.

This event is perfect for families looking for a fun Easter activity.

In addition to breakfast, there will also be an Easter basket raffle and a fifty-fifty raffle.

All the proceeds go toward senior programs.

The breakfast will go from 8:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Lifestyle Enrichment Center Dining Hall.

