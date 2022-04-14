Columbia County Senior Services is having an Easter pancake breakfast and Easter basket raffle.
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Senior Services is hosting an Easter pancake breakfast.
This event is perfect for families looking for a fun Easter activity.
In addition to breakfast, there will also be an Easter basket raffle and a fifty-fifty raffle.
All the proceeds go toward senior programs.
The breakfast will go from 8:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Lifestyle Enrichment Center Dining Hall.
