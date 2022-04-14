Advertisement

Columbia County Senior Services is having an Easter pancake breakfast and Easter basket raffle.

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Senior Services is hosting an Easter pancake breakfast.

This event is perfect for families looking for a fun Easter activity.

In addition to breakfast, there will also be an Easter basket raffle and a fifty-fifty raffle.

All the proceeds go toward senior programs.

The breakfast will go from 8:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Lifestyle Enrichment Center Dining Hall.

