The deadline to apply for tornado disaster loans is almost up

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The destruction of the March 12 tornado can still be seen in places throughout North Central Florida including the Paddock Park Animal Care cCenter.

Cheyenne Brown a receptionist at the center spoke about all the damage.

“I thought it was kind of crazy I’ve never seen a tornado personally myself and I’ve never seen any damage afterward either. I guess seeing it happen to work, it’s intense it’s pretty intense.”

Since April 4 the U.S. Small Business Administration has helped people in the Marion County public library with disaster loans.

Eight counties including Marion, Alachua, Levy, and Putnam are available to apply. For the animal care center parts of their roof were blown off, but they were able to reopen eight days later.

“Everyone was just really happy that nobody was hurt. A lot of our clients are sympathetic so they appreciate everything they’re happy everyone was ok and we’re back open for them,” said Brown.

People can get loans worth up to $200,000 for homeowners that are trying to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, but Paddock Park, Brown said their roof should be fixed soon.

“I’m not really sure who took the bid but I believe everything is in the process of being fixed.”

The last day the SBA will be accepting applications is Thursday at 3pm due to the lack of foot traffic, but applications can still be done online until May 27.

