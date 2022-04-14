FBI agents say sextortion schemes target young teens

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sextortion schemes aimed at young teens are becoming more and more common.

Some of these predators are secretly capturing lewd footage of the teens and then demanding payment from them, in an effort to prevent the content from being released to the public.

The FBI has been following leads to try and limit the increase of this alarming upsurge and urges any victim, either directly or indirectly, to come forward and bring these criminals to justice.

