Fort White takes care of Branford, 8-2 in high school softball

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fort White didn’t face much resistance against Branford, Wednesday night, as the Indians scored more than half of its eight runs in the first four innings of their Class 1A District 6 contest against the Buccaneers.

Kadence Compton threw a complete game gem in her performance for the Indians (8-5), as she struck out more than six Bucs hitters on the night and allowed only 1 earned run.

At the plate, Madalyn Keen helped the red and black jump on the board first. She smacked a single back up the middle to score Dallas McDaniel from second base with one out. That rbi base hit moved Fort White ahead, 1-0.

The bottom of the 2nd saw the Indians plate a pair of runs. A wild pitch with a runner on third brought in the first run, then, Madison Brown hit a flare in to shallow left field that dropped to score Gracie Clemons. It was 3-0 Indians in just two innings of play.

Over the next three innings, Fort White would tack on five more runs - one of those was scored on a throwing error, while the other four were all knocked in on singles. In the bottom of the 6th, leading 6-1, Kaitlyn Suggs bashed a single to left field, which allowed Brown and Keen to come in for the final runs of the game for the Indians. The score read 8-1 after the 6th, and even though the Buccaneers scratched out one more run before it was all over, that was the last run either team would score.

Fort White now turns their attention to hosting Bell on Thursday, April 14. As for Branford, they will face Buchholz in the regular season finale on April 26.

