The Gainesville City Commission is hosting leaders from the northern Iraqi city of Duhok

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A delegation from one of Gainesville’s sister cities is coming to visit.

Gainesville city commissioners are set to host leaders from the northern Iraqi city of Duhok.

The delegates will give a presentation about their city during the meeting.

The pair have been sister cities since 2006 and renewed the partnership March of 2021.

The meeting begins at 1 p.m.

