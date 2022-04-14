The Gainesville City Commission is hosting leaders from the northern Iraqi city of Duhok

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A delegation from one of Gainesville’s sister cities is coming to visit.

Gainesville city commissioners are set to host leaders from the northern Iraqi city of Duhok.

The delegates will give a presentation about their city during the meeting.

The pair have been sister cities since 2006 and renewed the partnership March of 2021.

The meeting begins at 1 p.m.

