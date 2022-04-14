Gator men’s basketball comings & goings: Reeves reportedly to enter portal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -There has already been quite a bit of player movement in the weeks since Todd Golden became the new head coach of the Gator men’s basketball program. That continued on Wednesday with developments on three players, two of whom will be new to the team, and one who may be out.

Freshman forward Kowacie Reeves has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Reeves averaged 5.5 points in 15.5 minutes per game as a freshman, and came on strong near the end of the year. He scored a career-high 21 points in Florida’s SEC tournament loss to Texas A&M, and delivered 14 points in each of Florida’s NIT games. Reeves could still return to UF.

LSU forward Alex Fudge announced on social media that he would transfer to Florida. Fudge, a 6-foot-8, 185 pounder from Jacksonville, averaged 3.3 points per game for the Tigers as a freshman.

And, UF officially announced the addition of former Belmont forward Will Richard, a 6-foot-5 guard. Richard averaged 12.1 points and 6.0 rebounds and helped the Bruins to a 25-8 record.

