Advertisement

Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed a congressional district map for next week’s special legislative session

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:16 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - As requested, Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed a congressional district map for next week’s special legislative session

The new map would change representative Al Lawson’s current district dive from being along North Florida to now covering Jacksonville and St.Augustine beaches.

Almost all the counties in our area would now be in district three while Marion County would be split between districts three and six.

TRENDING STORY: ASO arrests second man in connection to 2020 murder in Downtown Gainesville

DeSantis says the new map will eliminate the racial gerrymander that is district five.

Lawson claims the new map violates the Constitution and Voting Rights Act saying in a statement “DeSantis is doing a disservice to Florida voters by playing partisan politics.”

A link to DeSantis’ map is here.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

A Lake City man was arrested on racketeering, conspiracy, and directing criminal gang activity...
A Lake City man was arrested on racketeering, conspiracy, and directing criminal gang activity charges
A Lake City man was arrested on racketeering, conspiracy, and directing criminal gang activity...
A Lake City man was arrested on racketeering, conspiracy, and directing criminal gang activity charges
Governor Ron DeSantis is a proposed congressional district map for next week’s special...
Governor Ron DeSantis is a proposed congressional district map for next week’s special legislative session
These devices are designed to help save anyone suffering heart problems.
Alachua County Fire Rescue Crews introduced new equipment at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium