TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - As requested, Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed a congressional district map for next week’s special legislative session

The new map would change representative Al Lawson’s current district dive from being along North Florida to now covering Jacksonville and St.Augustine beaches.

Almost all the counties in our area would now be in district three while Marion County would be split between districts three and six.

DeSantis says the new map will eliminate the racial gerrymander that is district five.

Lawson claims the new map violates the Constitution and Voting Rights Act saying in a statement “DeSantis is doing a disservice to Florida voters by playing partisan politics.”

A link to DeSantis’ map is here.

