A Lake City man was arrested on racketeering, conspiracy, and directing criminal gang activity charges

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lake City was one of more than 40-people arrested as part of a gang racketeering bust based out of Polk County.

33-year-old James Roundtree is charged with racketeering, conspiracy, and directing criminal gang activity.

Investigators say Roundtree is affiliated with the sex money murder gang.

During the raid of his home on Southwest Magical Terrace in Lake City, they recovered large quantities of cocaine and marijuana along with guns and $10,000 in cash.

