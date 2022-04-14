Advertisement

A Lake City man was arrested on racketeering, conspiracy, and directing criminal gang activity charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:17 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lake City was one of more than 40-people arrested as part of a gang racketeering bust based out of Polk County.

33-year-old James Roundtree is charged with racketeering, conspiracy, and directing criminal gang activity.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County elementary school teacher accused of bringing drugs to school

Investigators say Roundtree is affiliated with the sex money murder gang.

During the raid of his home on Southwest Magical Terrace in Lake City, they recovered large quantities of cocaine and marijuana along with guns and $10,000 in cash.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

Governor Ron DeSantis is a proposed congressional district map for next week’s special...
Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed a congressional district map for next week’s special legislative session
A Lake City man was arrested on racketeering, conspiracy, and directing criminal gang activity...
A Lake City man was arrested on racketeering, conspiracy, and directing criminal gang activity charges
Governor Ron DeSantis is a proposed congressional district map for next week’s special...
Governor Ron DeSantis is a proposed congressional district map for next week’s special legislative session
These devices are designed to help save anyone suffering heart problems.
Alachua County Fire Rescue Crews introduced new equipment at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium