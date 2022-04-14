Liberty County man facing charges after making bomb threat to an agricultural inspection station

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

FANNING SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Charles Aikens, 58, of Liberty County is facing charges for threatening to blow up an agricultural inspection station.

The Florida Department of Agriculture made the arrest after an investigation.

He faces second-degree charges for making a false bomb threat.

Aikens is being held in the Wakulla County Jail, where he was already being held for an unrelated crime prior to these new charges.

According to agents, Aikens called the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office on March 29 threatening to blow up the inspection station in Fanning Springs and kill the people inside.

A warrant was executed last week.

TRENDING STORY: A Lake City man was arrested on racketeering, conspiracy, and directing criminal gang activity charges

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.