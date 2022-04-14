Advertisement

Liberty County man facing charges after making bomb threat to an agricultural inspection station

Liberty County man facing charges after making bomb threat to an agricultural inspection station
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

FANNING SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Charles Aikens, 58, of Liberty County is facing charges for threatening to blow up an agricultural inspection station.

The Florida Department of Agriculture made the arrest after an investigation. 

He faces second-degree charges for making a false bomb threat.

 Aikens is being held in the Wakulla County Jail, where he was already being held for an unrelated crime prior to these new charges. 

According to agents, Aikens called the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office on March 29 threatening to blow up the inspection station in Fanning Springs and kill the people inside.

 A warrant was executed last week.

TRENDING STORY: A Lake City man was arrested on racketeering, conspiracy, and directing criminal gang activity charges

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

Invest in Our Planet: 2022 Earth Day events in Alachua Countyv
Invest in Our Planet: 2022 Earth Day events in Alachua County
Neighbors react to condition of historic ‘Rosewood’ home after devastating fire
Neighbors react to condition of historic ‘Rosewood’ home after devastating fire
What’s Growing On: Smart Garden Growing Project
What’s Growing On: Smart Garden Growing Project
What’s Growing On: Smart Garden Growing Project
What’s Growing On: Smart Garden Growing Project
Plans to bring a maternity home to Gainesville start as stricter abortion laws are on the way
Plans to bring a maternity home to Gainesville start as stricter abortion laws are on the way