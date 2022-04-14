Maternity home set to come to Gainesville as stricter abortion laws pass

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starting a maternity home wasn’t something Chris Montrowl ever thought of doing, but one trip changed everything.

“I happened to meet somebody who is a board member of Joseph’s House for Women in Syracuse, New York and he said ‘would you like to take a tour of the house?’”

The home gives pregnant women with little to no resources a safe place to stay.

“I thought we need a place like that here,” said Montrowl. So, Gianna’s Place Gainesville was born.

Just a month ago they got their exemption to be a non-profit, but in terms of getting a facility “we’re just at the beginning of that process,” said Montrowl.

Father David Ruchinski, who’s on the Board of Directors for Gianna’s Place, said when pregnant women have reached out for help, he’s always felt like there was only so much he could do.

“If housing was the problem, we didn’t have really a resource. We didn’t have a place where we could direct them,” he said.

This comes as Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks, something some feel will drive more people to the home.

RELATED STORY: Abortion ban after 15 weeks signed into law in Florida

“I know that if that were my situation I definitely would feel in a more safe position to choose life, because I would know that I wouldn’t be left to fend for myself and my child,” said Zoe Barinaga, who lives in Gainesville.

One woman said with stricter abortion laws on the way, this home can only be a good thing.

“I think even though it’s sad they have to choose a different route, it’s good that they have one,” said Akira Groom.

Montrowl said with funding and the right facility, he hopes Gianna’s Place can impact women for years to come.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.