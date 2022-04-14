Miss Gainesville shares inspirational organ donation story in light of Donate Life Month

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - Casana Fink, who was chosen as Miss Gainesville in December, will speak to local Florida employees at global nerve repair company, Axogen, about the importance of organ and tissue donation in honor of Donate Life Month.

Fink has made it her mission to shed a light on the impact each donation can make, after her father received a liver transplant when she was 14 years old. She said she became an organ donor as soon as she turned 15.

“Especially it being right after my father exited his transplant I knew how important it was to have this conversation with other people I love going to DMV’s and getting people excited about this cause,” said Fink.

She works closely with Life Quest Public Education Coordinator Clay Clement. The two travel around to various schools and events to promote the importance of organ transplants.

“It’s really remarkable the one thing I think I see that’s consistent is how appreciative they are for that extra lease on life,” said Clement. “Many of them felt like they were nearing the end of their life before that transplant and unfortunately 22 people die everyday waiting to get those transplants.”

