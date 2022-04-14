New data shows 200+ employees have left ASO since Sheriff Clovis Watson took over

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The North Central Florida Chapter of the PBA released data on the number of people who have left the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office since Sheriff Clovis Watson took over.

According to the union, more than 200 people have left the office since January 2021. They also ask the sheriff to continue negotiating for a new collective bargaining agreement in good faith.

The union is currently involved in a lawsuit with Watson over unfair labor practices.

In response, Watson says, “I remain confident that we can work together to reach a positive resolution that the members and the administration can agree upon.”

TRENDING STORY: ASO arrests second man in connection to 2020 murder in Downtown Gainesville

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.