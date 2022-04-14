Oak Hall dominates Santa Fe to claim girls lacrosse district title

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Oak Hall girls lacrosse team showed why it was seeded first in its district on Wednesday, dominating Santa Fe 20-3 to claim the tournament title in Class 1A-District 4.

A running clock was put into effect when the game was still in the first half as the Eagles scored 15 of their goals by halftime. Oak Hall improves to 10-4 overall and secures a regional playoff bid. Santa Fe falls to 10-5 and awaits possible selection.

Oak Hall’s boys will look to deliver the school a sweep of district titles on Thursday when they host Maclay for the crown in 1A-District 2 at 7 p.m.

