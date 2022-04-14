Advertisement

Police: Woman dies after getting stuck upside down while climbing US-Mexico border wall

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office reported a Mexican woman died after illegally attempting to cross into the U.S.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office reported a Mexican woman died after illegally attempting to cross into the U.S.(Mani Albrecht / U.S. CBP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (Gray News) - Police in Arizona said a Mexican woman died after illegally attempting to cross into the U.S. earlier this week.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark J. Dannels reports deputies responded to a call from Mexican authorities at about 11 p.m. on Monday concerning a woman stuck on a border fence near Douglas, Ariz.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was climbing over the border wall when she got stuck in the ropes of a harness and trapped upside down for a significant amount of time.

The 32-year-old was transported to a local hospital, but she was pronounced deceased. Authorities in Arizona said they notified the Mexican Consulate about the incident.

An autopsy will be completed to determine the woman’s cause of death and the sheriff’s office said its investigation continues.

“These incidents are not political; they are humanitarian realities that someone has lost a loved one in a senseless tragedy,” Sheriff Dannels said. “We have to do better in finding solutions to the challenges facing our border, and we have to do it for the right reasons. Regardless of opinions, the facts should direct our progress, and we will keep working towards a shared goal of border safety and security.”

