Residents sue Marion County over ‘illegal’ expansion of the Ocala Jockey Club
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 13 Marion County residents are filing a lawsuit against the county over what they claim to be an illegal zoning change.
The county is trying to rezone 4 million square feet of land along Northwest US Highway 318 to the east of I-75 to expand the Ocala Jockey Club.
The area is currently zoned agriculture. If approved, multiple homes would be left stranded with 3 or 4 sides of their property being surrounded by warehouses and commercial space.
