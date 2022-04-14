Advertisement

Residents sue Marion County over ‘illegal’ expansion of the Ocala Jockey Club

Residents sue Marion County over 'illegal' expansion of the Ocala Jockey Club
By WCJB Staff
Apr. 13, 2022
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 13 Marion County residents are filing a lawsuit against the county over what they claim to be an illegal zoning change.

The county is trying to rezone 4 million square feet of land along Northwest US Highway 318 to the east of I-75 to expand the Ocala Jockey Club.

The area is currently zoned agriculture.  If approved, multiple homes would be left stranded with 3 or 4 sides of their property being surrounded by warehouses and commercial space. 

